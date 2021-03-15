Nigeria-Born Canadian honoured with Queen’s Counsel in Canada

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-Born Canadian lawyer, Foluke Oyedeji-Laosebikan, has received her Queen’s Counsel appointment in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Foluke Oyedeji-Laosebikan is the proprietor of FLK Law Firm in Melfort, and presently the President of Law Society of Saskatchewan, Canada

In a statement, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Saskatchewan, Gordon Wyant said: “I am pleased to recognize Dr. Laosebikan for her commitment to the legal community and her dedication as the President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan.She is well-deserving of the Queen’s Counsel designation.”

Queen’s Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a committee consisting of Saskatchewan’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or the Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench and the past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Individuals must live in Saskatchewan, Canada and must have practiced law for at least 10 years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Laosebikan started practicing in Canada in 2011. She finished her secondary school from Moremi High School, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Nigeria. She obtained LLB, LLM and PhD degrees in Nigeria and South African universities. She was also a professor for a period of time in South Africa prior to moving to Melfort in 2004.

Responding to her acheivements, Laosebikan said she wants to continue moving the Law Society of Saskatchewan forward and continue to make sure everyone has access to justice, including underrepresented demographics.

“I hope to be able to contribute to moving the Law Society of Saskatchewan forward and continue to make sure everyone has access to justice this coming years as well as to always be innovative, listening and adapting so that the work that we do is relevant and practical”.

She added that what she loves about practicing law is that it is a major pillar of society and that she get to make sure everyoe has access to justice.

