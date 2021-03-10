NICOT seeks reduction in cost of cargo flight to Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie— OWERRI

The president of Nigeria community in Turkey, NICOT, Prince Emre Magboh, has called for the reduction of the cost of air cargo flights from Turkey to Nigeria.

Magboh spoke in a statement delivered to newsmen in Owerri, after he said he had a meeting with officials of Turkish airline.

The NICOT President said he took the step following the lamentations from Nigerian businessmen and women demanding the reduction of cost of air cargo flight from Turkey to Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

According to NICOT President, “We are worried regarding the outcry by Nigerian businessmen and women resident in Turkey concerning the increase in the cost of Turkish air cargo flights to Nigeria.

“We are not happy with this trend. We have entered into talks with the officials of the Turkish Airline. We had a closed-door meeting with top officials of the company at Yesilkoy – Bakirkoy in Istanbul last Friday.

“This is to ensure that the right thing is done by establishing strong negotiation with the authorities and we are optimistic of the meeting.

“Chinese goods and services have close competition with other major foreign goods in the Nigerian market and with an increase in the prices of Turkish wares, the tendency for customers shifting to another foreign substitute will increase.

“We don’t want that to happen. That’s why we are here to establish a common ground for a convenient price to enable ease of transportation. We don’t want to lose our customer base,” Magboh said.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of Dialogtrans, Mr. Gokmen Yildiz, thanked Nigeria businessmen and women as represented by the NICOT President.

He promised “to work on the demands and proposals of the Nigerian businessmen and women to maintain the long-standing relationship between them.”

However, he heaped some of the challenges on the covid-19 pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: