NHRC anti-SARS Panel: Police has refused to pay N2M compensation, torture victim cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS was told on Tuesday, how the Police refused to pay a two million-naira compensation to a torture victim after a Federal High Court, ordered it to do so.

Dr Garba Tetengi SAN who stood in for the Chairman of the panel Justice Suleiman Galadima stated that the police through its counsel DCP James Idachaba has obliged to give a positive report from the outcome of his meeting with the Force authority regarding the federal high court judgment sitting in Ikoyi, which awarded the sum of 2 million naira in favour of one Reverend Dr Martin Iwuanyanwu, to be paid by the police for Human Right violation.

.The petitioner, Reverend Dr Martin P. Iwuanyanwu had appeared before the panel, to tender evidence which showed that the special Fraud unit SFU unit of the Nigerian Police force Ikoyi Lagos had failed to pay him the sum of N2 million naira compensation awarded in his favour by the court.

However, Mr Iwuanyanwu lamented that the police has remained adamant, noting that they have not reached out to him or make any move of settlement. ”it is a ploy by the police to undermine both the federal high court judgment and the authority of the panel” he said.

Also read:

Earlier in its ruling, the panel ordered that the complainant be settled immediately by the Police in line with the court judgment.

At the continuation of the hearing, the police led by its Counsel Kenneth Obuchuwa Esq. informed the panel that the police is yet to take a step or make a decision on the matter

It would be recalled that DR. Garba Tetengi SAN has earlier directed the police through its counsel to ensure that he follows up by certifying the position of the earlier judgment of the Ikoyi high court which ordered the police to pay N2m compensation to the complainant and to communicate the position of the panel to the Force Legal Department, which the police, in turn, promised a favourable response.

The panel has ruled that the police is still trying to negotiate even though the complainant is yet to be called for settlement the matter has since been adjourned for filing of the report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: