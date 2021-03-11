NEYLC hails CBN Governor’s healthcare intervention scheme 

Kindly Share This Story:

.Says move will make Nigeria a global vaccine development,medical tourism hub in future

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA The Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has lauded the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the bank’s Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, says the move will make Nigeria a global vaccine development and medical tourism hub in future.

A statement by Nwada Ike Chiamaka,Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalition Secretariat,said,”This is clear from the statement credited to the apex bank that it received over 286 proposals from the public for grants under the scheme.”

“Under the CBN’s HSRDIS, grants are provided to researchers and healthcare institutions for the development of vaccines, drugs and herbal medicines.

“We are also aware that out of the 68 proposals that have been evaluated so far, five proposals with significant merits valued at N253.54m were recommended to the CBN by experts for financing,”the statement said.

It added:”The fact that some of the recommended proposals have the potential to enable the development of the Nigerian vaccine for COVID-19 is enough indication that the scheme is a noble one that the CBN and its leadership should be commended for. ”

“While congratulating the recipients of the award for their efforts in working to develop solutions to some of the healthcare challenges, we urge them not to drop the ball.

“They should continue to strive to come up with innovations that will make Nigeria and indeed the world a safer place,”it further said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

