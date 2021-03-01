Vanguard Logo

New WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala resumes (photos)

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (C) speaks flanked by WTO Deputy Directors-General Alan Wolff (L) and Karl Brauner upon her arrival at the WTO headquarters to take office on March 1, 2021 in Geneva. – Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / various sources / AFP)

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes over the World Trade Organization on Monday amid hopes that she will spur the beleaguered body into addressing its towering challenges, including the pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala removes her face mask as she arrives at the WTO headquarters to take office on March 1, 2021 in Geneva. – Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / various sources / AFP)

New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (C) poses for pictures with WTO Deputy Directors-General Alan Wolff (L) and Karl Brauner upon her arrival at the WTO headquarters to take office on March 1, 2021 in Geneva. – Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / various sources / AFP)

