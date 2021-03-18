Nelson Mandela Leadership Award: Oturu Sovereignty Mc Sove hails Solomon Onovughakpor Oturu

Kindly Share This Story:

Oturu Sovereignty Mc Sove (Dr Sove), has on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the ADJERESE of Agbon kingdom Okakuro Oturu Solomon Solomon Chapel Chief (Amb.) Solomon Onovughakpor Oturu for his well deserved Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and integrity as the AFRICAN MAN OF THE YEAR.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Dr Sove said: “Congratulations to the ADJERESE of Agbon kingdom Okakuro Oturu Solomon Solomon Chapel Chief (Amb.) Solomon Onovughakpor Oturu on your well deserved Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and integrity as the AFRICAN MAN OF THE YEAR for your contribution towards the youths in Africa and the world at large.

This award is in lieu of your great passion in security consultancy as a man of high repute and hard working, goal oriented individual, who places a great value on his integrity with achievements in youth empowerment and development as leadership dexterity par excellence”.

