Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence: EYC President congratulates Amb. Prayer Pemu

Kindly Share This Story:

Amb. Emmanuel S. William President/Chairperson, EYC, Friday sent a congratulatory message to Amb. Honorable Prayer Pemu, for bagging a Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and integrity.

Disclosing this in a statement, William, said: “Congratulations to AMB HONORABLE PRAYER PEMU on your well deserved Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and integrity as the Youth Ambassador OF THE YEAR for your contribution towards the youths in Africa and the world at large.

“This award is in lieu of your great passion in security consultancy as a man of high repute and hard working, goal oriented individual, who places a great value on his integrity with achievements in youth empowerment and development as leadership dexterity par excellence”

Kindly Share This Story: