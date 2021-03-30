NDLEA intercepts over N2bn worth of illicit drugs at Lagos airport

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted illicit drugs worth over N2 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The operatives arrested three suspected traffickers in the process.

One of the suspects, Aniede Chimezie Bright, was arrested on Sunday during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc, with 7.1 kg of methamphetamine concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase.

The illicit substance was bound for Spain with a street value of over N2 billion.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, “unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the surge in the price of these drugs.

“For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from $200 to $600 per gramme due to supply cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike.”

In a related development, the command equally intercepted one Bamidele Babatunde Adeyemo at the SAHCO export shed of the airport with 800 grammes of cannabis sativa while operatives also seized 19.950kg of green leaves suspected to be khat.

The cannabis, concealed in foodstuff, was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow-up operation, one Asonye Christian was arrested in connection to the seizure of 800 grammes of cannabis.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, said investigations are ongoing to establish more leads and get the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

While commending the men and officers of the MMIA Command for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) said the agency remains committed to its new maxim of offensive action against the activities of drug barons and traffickers wherever they are across Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: