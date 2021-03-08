Breaking News
NDE trains 50 Delta youths in Agriculture 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has trained 50 Delta youths in Agricultural Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme Loan, ASMISLOAN.

Addressing participants at the training, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, told the beneficiaries to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship to enable them access loans.

Fikpo who was represented by the Delta State Coordinator, Mr Augustine Ejembi, explained that the programme was in line with the NDEs policy of Job Creation, poverty reduction and wealth creation.

He held that the NDE was committed to poverty alleviation and youth empowerment, urging Nigerian youths to take advantage of Directorate programmes to develop themselves.

