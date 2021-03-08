NDDC: Make report of forensic audit public, NDPVF leader tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

LEADER of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Western Zone NDPVF , Orogbo, Ondo State, Prince Layefa ThankGod Toikumoh has called on the Federal Government and the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to take urgent steps to make public the much-awaited report of the forensic audit of the commission.

Toikumoh, in a statement, stressed the need for those found guilty to be made to face the full wrath of the law “as the forensic audit comes to an end 0n the 31 March 2021 and the governing board of the NDDC inaugurated.

“We can no longer sit and watch things go from bad to worse in the Niger Delta, no man or group of persons are more of Niger Deltans than the others.

“March 31 is less than a month from now, we called on President Muhamadu Buhari that it is high time he prepares the new board for the commission because the board is meant to undergo presidential inauguration having been screened by the Senate before the handover date which must not exceed April 1st, 2021.

“We are therefore calling on Mr President to respect the Act setting up the NDDC and inaugurate the NDDC board. We also want to thank the Senate President for his recent visit to President Muhamadu Buhari on the need to call to end the forensic audit of the NDDC which definitely has a life span and has been outlived.

“Let me also use this medium to call the attention of some leaders of the Niger Delta region who include the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Minister Of Petroleum State, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Ameachi, the past chairman of the All Progressive Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomeleh, State Governors, the IYC President, youth groups, women leaders, elders and notable sons and daughters to work in synergy to ensure a smooth inauguration and handing over of the to the incoming board of the NDDC”

Vanguard News Nigeria

