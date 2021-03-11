NDDC: It’s the turn of Delta to produce MD, Chairman — Coalition 

Kindly Share This Story:

…call for constitution of a substantive board

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COALITION of activists and stakeholders of oil-producing states have said that it was the turn of Delta State to produce the next Chairman and Managing Director of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

This was contained in a joint statement issued by leaders of the groups: Comrade Tam Ebiowei, Niger Delta Peace Initiative; ‘General’ Jack Tamuno, Movement for Niger Delta Development; and Ambassador Davies Emunemu, Greater Niger Delta Youth Initiative.

The statement demanded for the urgent reconstitution of the NDDC board, describing it as worrisome to run the commission for “over a year, through an Interim Management Committee and now, through a Sole Administrator.”

The statement read: “By strict adherence to the NDDC Act and the established mode of rotating the office of the MD/CEO amongst only the top four major oil-producing states in the Niger Delta region, Delta State, by some stroke of providence, is clearly entitled to produce both the Chairman and Managing Director in the next NDDC board.

“Right from the creation of the NDDC, the position of the MD has been rotated amongst the top four major oil-producing states namely Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States respectively.

“True to this, the appointment of Godwin Omene (whose tenure was completed by Chief Emmanuel Agwariavwodo) both from Delta State, Timi Alaibe of Bayelsa State, Chibuzor Uguoha (whose tenure was completed by Christain Oboh) both of Rivers State and Dan Abia (whose tenure was completed by Nsima Ekere) both of Akwa Ibom State, it becomes glaring proof of the established practice of rotating the position of the MD amongst the top four oil-producing states of the NDDC to the exclusion of all other states.

“With this, Delta State clearly becomes the rightful state to produce the next NDDC MD by virtue of such established practice.

Section 4 of the NDDC Act made it abundantly clear for Delta State to also produce the next Chairman of the NDDC Board.”

Citing the provisions of the NDDC Act, the statement noted that “the office of the Chairman shall rotate amongst member states of the Commission in the following alphabetical order: Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers States”.

The statement emphasized that:

“With Cross Rivers State producing Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, SAN as the last Chairman of the Nsima Ekere-led NDDC Board, Delta State clearly becomes the rightful state by law, to produce the next Chairman in the incoming NDDC Board”.

The statement wondered why any person masquerading behind faceless groups would attempt to cause unrest in the Niger Delta region by raising up issues already settled by law and established practice, since the creation of the NDDC.

“It is also a known fact that this occurrence won’t be peculiar to Delta State alone. This is because a careful analysis of the sequence showed that this exact situation shall recur amongst the other three major oil-producing states in the future; with Akwa-Ibom State being entitled to produce both the MD/CEO and Chairman in 2079, followed by Rivers State in 2107 and Bayelsa State in 2119. Before repeating the sequence all over again with Delta State in 2136”, the statement added.

Condemning the “use of the forensic audit as an excuse to cause a delay in the reconstitution of the NDDC Board” the statement noted that “the current state of affairs in NDDC indefinitely deprives the good people of the Niger Delta region, the opportunity of their respective interests being represented as they ought to be, assuming aboard was in place.

“The present situation is counterproductive and against the intention behind the NDDC Act”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

