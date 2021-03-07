NDDC: Call Akpabio to order, group tells Buhari, Nat’l assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio

THE Urohobo Isoko Alliance for Niger Delta Advancement, UIANDA, has frowned at what they described as “unnecessary and domineering influence” of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to the group, it was time Akpabio allow the management of the NDDC to function as an independent commission without interference, adding that the removal of the supervision of the NDDC from the presidency was the greatest undoing to the commission.

The group in a statement by its Spokesperson Comrade Oghenerome Justice, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to revert the supervision of the NDDC to the presidency, regretted that the Minister was not making any effort to ensure the inauguration of a substantive board.

He said, “What we are saying is that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s influence on the NDDC is unnecessarily too domineering, the Minister should stop creating enemies within us, he should stop holding the entire region to ransom and stop the mafia approach not to heighten the already tensed situation in the Niger Delta.

“It is pertinent to note that the delayed constitution of substantive Board of the NDDC is strongly connected to the 2023 political ambition of Senator Akpabio and we will not sit and continue to watch development elude us in the Niger Delta.

“Therefore, we are calling on President Buhari to revert the supervision of the NDDC to the presidency, and also called on the national assembly to beyond their oversight function, pass a motion mandating the return of the commission to the presidency forthwith.

“Let us state that while we will not hesitate to call for the Minister’s sack, we will resist his prolonged stay in office as minister if something is not done quickly to resolve the impasse at the NDDC. We will reclaim the commission as it is the most formidable agency for youth transformation in the region.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: