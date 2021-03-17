NCDC DG in Enugu, commends Ugwuanyi for ‘amazing job’ against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director General of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for the “amazing job” his administration has been doing with the federal agency in the fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Speaking when he visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Dr. Ihekweazu stated that it has been “an amazing experience in Enugu State for the 13 months we have been responding to the biggest pandemic of our life time”.

The NCDC DG, who was in Enugu State on an inspection tour of some of the health facilities where COVID-19 cases are being managed, and to interact with the public health team, among others, disclosed that “we have a very robust response in Enugu”.

He maintained that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, adding that the vaccine is a new tool that will go a long way in preventing the spread of the disease.

Dr. Ihekweazu who applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for demonstrating leadership and his confidence in the vaccine, by taking his first jab and flagging off the vaccination exercise, encouraged everybody in Enugu State to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination “to protect yourself, your family and your communities”.

The DG expressed confidence that the country will overcome the pandemic through the vaccination and other public health measures, “and get back to the way of life that we know, such as working, eating, praying, dancing and living together. He stressed: “This vaccine provides us an opportunity to do that”.

On the outcome of his visit to Enugu, Dr. Ihekweazu said: “Today, we reflected on the past one year; we decided on the path for the future and we know we are stronger together, and in Enugu State, we hope to continue leading the response as we have done”.

Members of the Enugu State Rapid Response Team, led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, were at the event.

