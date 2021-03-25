Naz, Zulu and Damola launch Inkblot meet and greet

Kindly Share This Story:

This week, the brains behind Inkblot Productions Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola will launch a podcast!

Titled Inkblot’s Meet and Greet, the podcast will feature interviews with industry friends about Nigerian cinema, pop culture and everything in between. First of its kind, this is another landmark moment for Inkblot Productions that will premiere on Thursday March 25 with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Each week, the Inkblot Trio will sit with trailblazers and experts across the film and music industry where they discuss not only the good, the bad, the ugly but also some exclusive never been heard before content.

