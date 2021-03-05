Navy cautions on misinformation on piracy in GoG

Kindly Share This Story:



By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy has cautioned on what it described as inaccurate reports on activities of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG noting that such report could discourage maritime traffic as well as heighten freight and insurance cost in the region, if not checked.

Its reaction came on the heels of a reported case of a hijacked vessel, MV ODIANOSEN , which it said turned out to be false.

Registering its consternation over the impact of such report on the nation, its Director of Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, said “The Nigerian Navy wishes to alert the general public and the Nigerian media in particular, on inaccurate and unverified news reports on the rate of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG). These reports are a deliberate ongoing effort to discourage maritime traffic as well as heighten freight and insurance cost in the region. A case in point is the reported hijack of a vessel, MV ODIANOSEN by a notable maritime information media source, which turned out to be false and alarmist.

“Notwithstanding these alarmist reports, the Nigerian Navy wishes to reiterate its commitment to partnering with all strategic and allied partners for a safer and crime free GoG. Thus, all Nigerian media organisations/agencies are please advised to be wary of any calculated attempt at tarnishing the image of the nation in furtherance of an untoward maritime agenda”.

Kindly Share This Story: