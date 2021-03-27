Naval Chief charges officers to redouble efforts against hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Friday ordered officers to redouble efforts in the war against criminals attempting to truncate the existing peace in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the directive followed recent attacks on security personnel and formations in the state by unknown gunmen.

Four naval officers lost their lives in separate attacks in the state within two weeks.

Gambo gave the order while addressing newsmen shortly after meeting with Anambra’s Gov. Willie Obiano in Onitsha.

He noted that the state government, the armed services and other security agencies were collaborating to ensure lasting peace to the state.

Gambo who had earlier made an operational visit to Onitsha Naval Outpost, described his maiden visit as “timely’’ as well as “period of sober reflection’’ following the fatal incidents.

“I am here on operational visit to Onitsha Naval Outpost.

“We wouldn’t have been here but for the expediency following the two separate incidents we had last week that led to the loss of some of our men and two weapons.

“The attack was not limited to our men, because I understand that the Correctional Service team conveying a suspect to the court was also attacked.

“I am here to alert our staff at the Navy outpost who has been here since 2010, to redouble their efforts.

“This is based on the potent threats we are observing now from the Eastern Security Network, the security arm of the IPOB,’’ he said.

Gambo said the Navy was working in conjunction with other armed services and security agencies to ensure that lasting peace returned to Anambra which had been peaceful for quite a long time.

Acknowledging the support and succour given to the affected officers including those of the Nigerian Police by the state government, Gambo pledged continued support to ensure permanent peace returned to the state.

Earlier, Obiano appreciated the Naval Chief for the prompt response during the incident.

“He came to see his men and paid a courtesy call on me. He came with very senior officers commanding various segments in the state and beyond and I am extremely delighted with the discussions we had.

“When we had the ugly incident that led to loss of lives, they responded quickly and sent a special crack team who are doing great work,’’ Obiano said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: