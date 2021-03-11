National security adviser maintains FG’s hard posture against bandits, insurgents

Kindly Share This Story:

We’ll deploy all the force we have, no negotiations, Buhari’s NSA warns at Special Aso Villa media interaction

The Federal Government says henceforth it will go all out against insurgents and bandits as it has the requisite personnel and resources.

The National Security Adviser, Maj.- Gen Babagana Monguno (retired) disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the third edition of Villa Media Briefing, which focused on the security sector.

The NSA also ruled out plans of negotiating with insurgents and bandits, insisting it would suggest weakness and incapacity on the part of government.

He added, however, that the government would deploy all necessary tools to eliminate insurgents and bandits.

According to him, the government will not succumb to blackmail and the use of criminals by proxies to harass innocent citizens.

“While government is not averse to talking with these entities, it also has to fully apply its weight.

“You can’t negotiate with people who are unreliable and who will continue to hurt society. We will apply the full weight of the government to deal with these criminals.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Etito bags Africa Royalty brand influencer of the year

“These are not people looking for anything that is genuine or legitimate; they are just out to take calculated measures to inflict pain and violence on innocent people.

” We must deal with them the way they need to be dealt with. We will fully assert the government’s will.

“We are also focusing on the associated dimensions of the banditry and terrorism: Illegal Drugs, the flow of small arms and light weapons, and Illegal mining in places like Zamfara.

“These are some of the scenarios fueling the violence, and we are already tackling them decisively.”

Monguno said the Federal Government would not engage mercenaries in its fight against insurgents and other forms of insecurity in the country.

“The President’s view and directive is that we will not engage mercenaries when we have our own people to deal with these problems.

“We have the personnel and resources, and the President has given a new lease of life to the Armed Forces.”

Monguno disclosed that between March 2020 and Dec. 2020, the military successfully took out 2,403 insurgents in the North East.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: