National Principals Cup: Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School emerges Lagos champions

Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Secondary Schools, Agege emerged Lagos State winners of the National Principals Cup competition after defeating Government College, Eric Moore 4-1 on penalties.

The match which ended 2-2 at the regulation time produced a lot of fireworks to the delight of the scanty spectators at the Agege Stadium yesterday morning.

Ijaye boys scored twice in the first twenty minutes but the Eric Moore lads fought back to reduce the tally before the interval. The first half ended 2-1 in favour of Ijaye.

On resumption, Eric Moore lads redoubled their efforts to level scores at 2-2. They held on to that till the end of the match. The resultant penalty shootout saw Eric Moore School throw away three of their kicks while Ijaye deservedly converted all their kicks.

In Ekiti, Genesis Secondary school Ado Ekiti defeated Egbeoba High school, Ikole Ekiti by a lone goal to emerge as Ekiti State champion.

Carl academy College defeated Marist Comprehensive School 4-1 at the Umuahia township stadium to win the Abia state ticket, while in Yobe state, Govt. Day secondary school Damaturu defeated Government Secondary School Goniri 5-4 on penalties to emerge state champion.

