National Lottery Regulatory Commission continues sensitization against under age gaming

The National lotteries commission under the leadership Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila has resumed its campaign against under age gaming in Nigeria. With the spike of under age gaming in the global gaming business, the NLRC is pulling all the stops to stem its rise in Nigeria with several media campaigns and interactive sessions. The National lotteries commission under the leadership Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila has resumed its campaign against under age gaming in Nigeria. With the spike of under age gaming in the global gaming business, the NLRC is pulling all the stops to stem its rise in Nigeria with several media campaigns and interactive sessions.

The NLRC launched a radio and tv advertisement campaign in four different languages (English, Hausa, Yoruba and pidgin) to reach out to Nigerians warning them about the menace of underage gaming. These adverts were hosted on football panels and network radio stations in Nigeria to reach a diverse audience of young Nigerians.

A big part of the sensitization campaign is the Digital advertisements on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nairaland.

With more young Nigerians online, the NLRC promoted advertisements against under age gaming, warning about the repercussions of gambling before adulthood and promoted responsible gaming across platforms. A panel was also organized with industry stakeholders on Zoom to discuss the best ways to tackle under age gaming and chart a new strategy for the future.

The campaign against under age gaming was also taken to the streets in several cities like Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Hacourt and Kaduna. Merchendise like T-shirts, face caps, exercise books and pens were distributed to remind young people of the menace that is under age gaming and why it is important to stay away from this until they are adults.

The Lottery Regulatory commission has insisted that it will continue the sensitization campaign indefinitely as it has shown verifiable results in the drop in under age gaming, the commission also called on gaming companies to be strict with their KYC and costumer vetting in order to battle the menace together.