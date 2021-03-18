National Hospital delivers over 1,000 babies through IVF — CMD

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Jaf Momoh says the hospital has delivered over 1,000 babies through the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) since it began 14 years ago.

IVF is a method of assisted reproduction in which a man’s sperm and a woman’s eggs are combined outside of the body in a laboratory dish.

One or more fertilized eggs (embryos) may be transferred into the woman’s uterus, where they may implant in the uterine lining and develop.

Momoh disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sideline of an oversight function by the House of Representative Committee on Health Institution in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the hospital is fully equipped and has one of the best medical equipment for IVF services.

“We have In-Vitro Fertilisation, we call test-tube babies, which we are doing as a government hospital, many people do not know that a government hospital can do this.

“We have sustained this service for 14 years and over a thousand babies have been delivered.

“So it means going the extra mile than what other tertiary hospitals are doing,” he said.

The CMD also revealed the progress made in the treatment and management of cancer, noting that the hospital has two radiotherapy equipment working simultaneously.

He explained further that the hospital was working towards improving its 450 beds capacity to 700 and currently building the third ultramodern intensive care unit for infectious disease patients.

