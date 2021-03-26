National Devt: APBN reviews impact of govt policies on local professionals

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its determination to contribute to national development, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) on Thursday said it will seek to examine the policies of both government and the private sector as they concern professional practice.

The APBN is the umbrella body of all registered professional associations in Nigeria.

In his welcome address at the Association’s 2021 retreat in Rivers State, APBN President, Surv. Akinloye Oyegbola said it is expected that the outcome of the retreat would go a long way in developing the Association into a more formidable, cohesive and responsive one that will continue to make its required impact in the development of our nation.

He said the retreat is expected to come up with score card of the association with a view to looking at the areas of their activities that need to be improved upon.

He said, “Our annual retreat is expected to avail us in APBN, the opportunity to review our activities in the past year and by extension on the extent we had gone in realizing the objectives of the Association.

If the task could be said to be daunting, the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protest of the last year would have made it more formidable.”

“The programme brings together all the Member-bodies to exchange notes and brainstorm on possible solutions to the peculiar problems of individual Member-bodies and the Association. These problems could range from ethics, code of conduct, standards, quality of professional service to integrity of the professionals.”

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Clifford Obiyo Ofurum, said no other time is better than now to address the role of indigenous professionals especially when one considers the state of our national economy against the policies that are being put in place to address developmental challenges.

He said like every other unifying body, APBN should play an oversite function, ensuring that the various professional bodies under her live up to standard.

According to him, APBN can cause legitimate changes that could enhance economic development, by sponsoring sectoral bills.

He urged the APBN to be ready to advise governments on professional issues, stressing that the economy works better when the right people do the right jobs.

He said, “APBN must liaise with the government when they make appointments to ensure that only professionals are appointed to sensitive positions. An issue that proves difficult for a professional Association can easily be achieved when handled by the umbrella body, APBN. This is to say that most problems are better articulated at this level than at the level of individual associations.

He tasked the Body on the elimination of quacks, saying that professionalism eliminates quacks whose stocks in trade are to destroy the nation. Adding that eliminating quacks from the system will ultimately lead to national development.

He also urged the APBN to follow some measures to interface with the government through professional associations, emphasizing that no one influences government from outside.

He said, It is crucial that the executives or at least designated officials are in contact with the right people in government. APBN must dialogue with the government on the possibilities of having representatives in key government committees.”

Prof. Chizindu Alikor, Cardiovascular Medicine /Consultant Physician and Cardiologist in his presentation tasked the participants at retreat on the need for regular exercise.

He warned that more people are becoming hypertensive, saying stress is a trigger for hypertension.

Vanguard News Nigeria

