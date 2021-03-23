NASS/NDDC FROSTY RELATIONSHIP: How Akwa, interim administrator, caught opponents off-guard

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

THE Interim Administrator/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, took opponents who supposed the hostilities between the National Assembly and interventionist agency would continue under his tenure, unawares by privately going to apologise to the lawmakers soon after his appointment, last year.

NDV learnt that Akwa, who South-South leader, Senator Edwin Clark, described as brainy, devised the strategy and quietly executed it without the knowledge of faultfinders, who have been left wondering how the commission’s relationship with the National Assembly keeps blossoming under his leadership.

Why we accepted his apology—Nwaoboshi

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger-Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, first revealed the top-secret to NDV while dismissing the insinuation that lawmakers have entered an unholy alliance with the Minister of Niger-Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and NDDC.

He said: “The interim administrator came to apologise to the National Assembly and told us that he did not know and understand why what happened between NASS and previous leadership of NDDC happened, but under his watch, the commission will accord NASS all due respect in its oversight function.”

Senator Nwaoboshi said it was not the intention of either the Senate Committee on Niger-Delta or House of Representatives Committee on Niger-Delta to make things difficult for NDDC, so the lawmakers accepted his apology.

It’s Akwa’s down-to-earth governance style —Egbo

Speaking to NDV on the act of contrition that has earned the Commission significant benefit, Media Adviser to NDDC Interim Administrator, Olorgoun Jaro Egbo, said: “The new cordial relationship between the Commission and National Assembly committees with oversight function over the commission all boil down to the unassuming leadership style of the interim administrator honed over the years in honest public service and patriotism.

‘The apology is in line with the interim administrator’s recognition of the National Assembly’s constitutional oversight power over the commission and indeed, his desire to tow the path of peace and douse the combustible relationship between the past Prof. Daniel Pondei-led IMC and the National Assembly with the interest and development of the region as overriding interest.

“The National Assembly committees saw all the paradigm shift and the honest approach to restore and reposition the commission.

“The result of the newfound relationship is the steady passage of the commission’s 2020 budget by the National Assembly,” he said.

