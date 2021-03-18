NAS forum: Women physically abuse men too – conflict mgt expert

Kindly Share This Story:

–Urges men not to be ashamed to speak up

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—A Conflict management expert and woman advocate, Sophia Sonime has told men physically abused by the female folk to stop feeling ashamed of reporting cases of abuses on them by women because of its adverse effects on their children.

Sonime stated this at a virtual lecture organized by the National Association of Seadogs, NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) Zuma Deck Abuja to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The theme of the lecture was “Women in Leadership – Achieving An Equal Future In A Covid-19 World”, with sub-themes “Physical abuse as a weapon for the destruction of women, the impact on leadership and emotional abuse and its impact on women development”.



Discussants at the lecture pointed out that while the theme was specific to women some men also suffer physical and emotional abuse from women and that gender-based violence was not gender-specific. They also shared the various types of abuse suffered by women all over and how such abuse lead to victims losing their sense of self-esteem, self-confidence and self-worth. Families were also enjoined to raise their children devoid of the cultural or traditional belief systems that boys were more important and therefore more superior to women.

Sonime, who was one of the guest’s speakers said, “physical abuse is both ways. Women physically abuse men too. However, men are often too ashamed to report cases of physical abuse on them by their women. The danger here is that such men often vent their pain and frustration on the product of their marriage, the children.”

She advised men to always report and abuse and seek redress through proper channels.

Another speaker, Khadijah Alali, a lawyer, media anchor, gender equality and family advocate said, “an emotionally damaged woman is a damaged home, a damaged home is a damaged Nation.” Khadijah further said, “to build a healthy nation, we must strive to build healthy homes through healthy women.” The Capoon of Zuma Deck Mr Anderson Kolawole Oseh in his opening address extolled the giant strides women were making with more women attaining leadership positions. He specifically mentioned the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, describing it as a worthy example.

The International Women’s Day is a day set aside globally each year on the 8th of March to celebrate and recognize the achievements of women across all spheres of life.

The origin of the International Women’s day celebrations can be traced back to the labour movements of the early 20th century across North America and Europe.

The day became officially recognized in 1977 by the United Nations. Nigeria was not left out in the celebrations with the government at all levels and various organizations marking the day with seminars, awards, galas etc. Vanguard News Nigeria

