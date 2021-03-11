Breaking News
Translate

Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event

On 1:17 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NadalRafa Nadal will not compete at next week’s ATP 500 event in Dubai as he has not recovered fully from a back issue sustained ahead of the Australian Open, the world No.2 said on Thursday.

Nadal struggled with the problem in the build-up to the year’s first Grand Slam and skipped Spain’s ATP Cup ties, but still managed to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park without dropping a set before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nadal expresses doubts on tennis resumption in 2020

The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since that defeat and was awarded a wild card to compete at the March 14-March 20 tournament in Dubai.

“I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me,” Nadal said on Twitter.

“We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don’t think I am ready to play yet.”

Nadal is still entered at the Miami Open, an ATP 1000 event to be held from March 24-April 4. (Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!