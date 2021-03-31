Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Reality shows have become a source of inspiration to Nigerian youths as the audition spot for the Basement Reality TV show moved from the city of Warri to Port Harcourt, where thousands of Nollywood lovers and aspiring actors troop out to the audition spot of the show.

The CEO of Basement Africa Productions, and organisers of the Reality show, Engr Okemute Onovughakpo, said he is committed to investing and elevating the youths through creative works.

He said that the reality show is a thrilling adventure that has created a lot of opportunities for a new crop of personalities, adding that “the reality show basically, harnesses and amplifies young talents.”

Onovughakpo described reality shows as a veritable empowerment tool that provides, aspire and achieve seemingly unreachable goals.

For fans and TV audience, the difference between scripted acting and reality shows is the raw and diluted emotion that makes them form support blocks for their favourite participants.

“It is on these two pillars that the new reality TV show ‘Basement SEARCH’ was launched. A game of talented Nigerian youths who joggle for a brand new car and N25 million worth of prizes.”

Onovughakpo stated that the choice of Port Harcourt and Warri as an audition venue was overwhelmingly achieved with the massive turn out of people for the auditions and the display of raw talents.

He added that the search moves to Aba, in Abia State, and “we also expect massive turn out and high level of talents display, as Warri and port Harcourt had raised the bar.

Other judges at the Port Harcourt audition were Junior Pope, Dave Ogbeni, Soso Soberekon and Patience Ozokwo (Mama G) who was at the Warri audition.

“The stage was set at about 8am and accreditation of participants started at exactly 10am with so much enthusiasm, just like in the city of Warri.

“The participants showcased their acting skills to thrill the celebrity judges who were excited to critic and compliment the talents of these teaming young people.”

Furthermore, Soso soberekon, one of the judges, at the event expressed satisfaction at the wonderful display of talents during the auditions, he was convinced in his word, “that Nigeria is blessed with an abundant supply of raw talents.”

He added that the stakes are high and the competition would get tough as the train is expected to go round other eight locations to make it into the House, where contestants will compete for the grand prize of a brand new car and 25 million worth of prizes.

