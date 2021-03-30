Mysterious fire consumes 2 teenagers, food items, animals in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

A mysterious fire has gutted the house of Malam Shafiu Rafa claiming the lives of his two teenage daughters while foodstuff and animals worth hundreds of naira were destroyed.

The incident according to the information officer of Buji local government, Ali Safiyanu said occurred at Rafa village a few kilometres away from the local government headquarters of Buji local area of Jigawa state.

It was however not discovered the cause of the fire outbreak, but it has consumed the lives of Fatima Shafi’u 4 years and Firdausi Shafi’u 7years respectively. The fire also destroyed six rooms, domestic animals and food items.

The council chairman, Alh. Hudu Babangida led his council members for condolence and donated the sum of N200,000 to the family while commissioner of finance, Babangida Gantsa sent his donation of N100,000.

Mal. Shafi’u Rafa, the father of the two daughters killed by the mysterious fire thanked the donors and said he has accepted the incident as destiny and act from Almighty, he accepted it in good faith as a Muslim.

Contacted, the state Director Fire Service, Malam Haruna said he was not aware about the incident, saying he is still waiting for the commandant of fire service in charge of Birnin-Kudu zone to inform him.

His words:- “If not because of you people I have not heard of any fire outbreak in Rafa community, but I will investigate and get back to you”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

