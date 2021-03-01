Myanmar coup: Court files fresh charges against Suu Kyi

Kindly Share This Story:

A Myanmar court has filed fresh charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, , according to a report on the Mizzima News website.

The former dissident was charged with disturbing the peace and public order during her second court hearing via video conference.

She had previously been charged with breaches of the country’s emergency management law, in connection with the government’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, and with a violation of import and export laws for possession of walkie talkies.

Observers believe the main goal of the charges is to keep Suu Kyi off the political stage.

Suu Kyi spent year’s in house arrest as a dissident and became a political icon.

After the military relaxed its hold a decade ago, her National League of Democracy party surged in elections.

Although she was barred from taking key offices, she created the role of state counselor for herself and became the country’s de facto ruler.

Her party romped to power again in November elections, but the armed forces made allegations of election tampering.

Although the military was guaranteed control of key ministries and enjoyed enough parliamentary seats to block any legislation, many believe it was astounded at how poorly it did in the polls.

Suu Kyi’s next court date was scheduled for March 15.

Myanmar has seen regular demonstrations since the coup in early February.

At least 18 people are believed to have died on Sunday with more than 30 injured which would make it the bloodiest day since the coup to date.(dpa/NAN)

