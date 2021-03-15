My wife was probably killed by burglars — Retired CP Aghanya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Retired Police Commissioner, Ibezimako Aghanya, Monday lamented that his wife, Mrs Eunice Aghanya was probably killed by burglars just a few days to her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

Mrs Aghanya was last Friday hacked to death by unknown assailants in here Makurdi residence.

Her husband who served in Benue and Kogi states as Police Commissioner spoke when he received Governor Samuel Ortom who paid him a condolence visit in Makurdi.

Mr Aghanya explained that he retired from service 12 years ago “and my wife has been in the house in the last 24 years and I usually come into Benue to be with her. I was here last week and on Wednesday I told her I was leaving, I came into town because of the wedding of my daughter which is coming up next month in Enugu.

“On Thursday I called and spoke with her. On Friday my daughter called complaining that her mother was not picking her calls. I concluded that she might be sleeping.

“Saturday morning I was called by someone who said my wife’s car was parked outside the gate and they could not see her. My initial fear was that she might have been kidnapped or that she took ill.

“I asked that they should look through the window of the house, they did and nothing was seen. My cousin opened one of the windows and saw her lying on the floor with her shoes. I asked that they should force the door open. They did and found out that she was dead with a sharp cut on the neck.

“I believe that it was not a case of assassination nor has anything to do with my service in Benue state. Somebody probably came to steal from the house and unfortunately, she came back home, recognized the person and they decided to terminate her life to close the evidence.”

Responding, Governor Ortom who commiserated with the family observed that one of the major challenges facing the country was the lack of manpower in the police force.

“We are a country of over a 200million people but we have less than 400,000 policemen which are grossly inadequate. It does not happen elsewhere.

“And I think this is where I must draw the attention of the presidency because Mr President had directed that 10,000 police personnel should be recruited to protect the lives and property of the people.

“Because of the squabble between the Police Service Commission, PSC, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, that is not being implemented.

“I appeal to those who are concerned, the IGP and PSC, to quickly in the interest of Nigerians resolve their differences. This is the time we need all the security we can have in this country to protect the lives and property of our people,” he said.

