A famous Afro-beat artiste, Ojomah Godswill Uche, better known as Oso Richie, has disclosed that his brand of music encompasses entertainment, inculcating morals in the youths, and spur them to contribute their quota towards the development of Nigeria

Oso Richie, who revealed that he delved into Nigeria entertainment industry to make an impact on his generation and the generation yet unborn, stated that this was why he often ensure all his tracks deliver messages.

The Delta-born singer, in an interview with journalists, disclosed that contributing to society’s development through music had been his goal after venturing into the industry at a tender age.

Oso Richie, also known as Slim Daddy, stressed that these were reasons for his involvement in music and not for the flamboyant lifestyle that often attracts many to embrace the act.

According to him, I came into the entertainment industry because I have a passion for what I do and want to be an instrument that motivates the youths towards achieving their goal and it is not for the pecuniary incentives.

He added: “I want youths to see my music as a source of inspiration and in a few years from now, they, who would have grown, to be proud of passing down my albums to their children to assist them to draw inspiration”.

The Afro-beat artiste has released several hits songs including Amaka Dance, Oluchi ft Cyprex, Hustle, Samantha, Putu Eye ft Erigga, and Light Up which was produced by Bmyne Beat and Lahlah, further disclosed that he would be releasing officially visuals for the dropping Light Up soon.

As gathered, the artiste, who has become famous among fans for his songwriting skill and realtor, finds Flavour, Mr. P, Wizkid, Rude Boy, Davido, Burna Boy as his role model in the industry.

