My husband is lazy, doesn’t support me, my 10 children – Woman tells court

A housewife, Binta Bello, on Thursday dragged her husband, Garba, before a Sharia Court sitting in Dorayi, Kano, seeking divorce on grounds that he was lazy and does not support her or her 10 children.

“I have been married to Garba for nine years and we have 10 children.

“My lord my husband is very lazy and has refused to be a responsible parent. He has not provided

”He does not provide medical care, housing, education or food. He stays in my house doing nothing. I am the one who provides for them,” she said.

After listening to Bello, the judge, Malam Umar Dan-baba adjourned the case untill May, 10 for further hearing.(NAN)

