My EP ‘AfroBeat Kulture’ Promotes our African Heritage – JT

Young enigmatic and fast-rising singer, Love Osemenkhian Jatto, stage named ‘JT’ is reoccupying the music space with his Afrocentric kind of music which is rare.

JT is one in few Nigerian artists that have released EP with all the tracks purely promoting African culture. The EP ‘AfroBeat Kulture’ is currently receiving several appraisals and streaming on all music platforms.

In his own words, ‘AfroBeat Kulture was inspired by African Culture and the way w? portray it. We all know African Culture is diverse, so AfroBeat Kulture only tells the slight story of our way of living. It comprises of 5 tracks and each track tells the story of African Heritage. A video was shot for one of the tracks “Shito” and it is now playing in all music TV channels in Nigeria.’

“The kind of message I pass with my music is to never neglect our heritage and culture because that defends who we are as a people. So no matter where we go or where we are, we should always learn to respect our culture and practice it.”

“My aim is not to break into the Nigeria music market rather, my aim is to use my music to pass a message that will change the lives of our people in a positive way.”

Jatto has done some other music projects before the “AfroBeat Kulture” like; ‘Gbon Gbon’, ‘Sample’ among others. He started doing music in his 3rd year in the University for fun at a time he was still playing active football. Professionally, he started doing music when he moved to the United States in 2016.

