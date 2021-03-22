My brand represents strength, determination, empowerment, independence – Mel G

Kindly Share This Story:

Melissa Gonzalez aka Mel G is a singer, songwriter, fitness/wellness coach, brand ambassador and entrepreneur. She is the founder of FIT ESTEEM a women empowerment platform based in Los Angeles, California. Below are the excepts of that phone conversation.

What’s your full name?

MELISSA GONZALEZ but most people know me better as Mel G.

Where were you born, where are you from?

I was born in Tampa, Florida to Lebanese & Puerto Rican parents.

Why did you put your career as an artist on hold to push your fitness and wellness brand?

I truly felt more fulfilled helping others reach their goals versus my own, and I also wanted to focus on being more of the songwriter than the artist and doing it independently.

So how and when did the love for fitness and fashion start?

I’ve always been athletic, I played sports and also ran track growing up. Training hard and working out always gave me an adrenaline rush each time and I’ve always had a passion for it. Music compliments my creative side and I found my creative fix also with fashion marketing.

So what was it like, trying to launch your fitness & wellness brand?

Just like anything in life when you’re reaching for greatness you’re always going to be challenged. So I definitely had a lot of roadblocks and challenges from a business standpoint.

But the failures helped me build to where I’m at now. It’s been an amazing journey and I love everything about it because my own personal wellness journey has allowed me to help others do the same. Like they say I am leading by example.

Tell us about your brand, the Mel G brand?

Well my brand is all about empowering women overall. It’s focused on women empowerment. Showcasing all aspects of it from building from the ground up. I use fitness to create structure and showing these women you can start from zero and then building up to achieve positive results. My brand represents strength, determination, empowerment and independence all connecting on a spiritual level as well. An Overall transformation process.

Why fitness and wellness?

Again I’ve always been athletic. I’ve run track and I feel the exact same rush of adrenaline when it comes to fitness and weight training. I feel like health and wellness is so major especially when it leads up to a transformative rebranding of ones personality, outlook or image. Everything starts to fall into place when you take care of yourself. And what other amazing way besides music to connect with others than physically and mentally through fitness.

What do you love to do, besides music/fitness?

I love horseback riding and I love hiking. Being outdoors is always a way for me to recharge my energy.

What advice do you have for fitness enthusiasts and people who want to start living a fit and healthy lifestyle?

Definitely to stay consistent, do it for yourself and your well-being, and get the knowledge and be informed enough to really know what it is to transform and to live a healthy lifestyle when it comes down to nutrition.

Got anything cooking specially for 2021, any partnerships, collaborations or events you want to share with your fans and everyone reading this?

I already have a marketing partnership with MADE GOLD. but I also have a lot of new partnerships in the works which i can’t talk about yet. I am also planning a lot of seminars and workshops that will be empowering. I am working on a book about my own personal journey too.

What is your greatest fear in life?

Having regrets, regretting that I did not do my best or give a project my all. The “what if.”

How did you maintain your fit lifestyle with the covid lockdown and restrictions?

I try to look at every situation in a positive light. I took the time to really work on myself with and to map out new projects I wanted to accomplish. I was able to implement and create new products and programs for people while at home. I got creative and studied a bit and made the best out of the situation.

What has been your biggest lesson since you founded your fitness brand and became an entrepreneur?

Learning to accept failures. Once you understand that things happen for you and not to you that’s when everything changes. The importance of having a healthy lifestyle is in implementing that and in what you do. It literally changes everything mentally. And just finding my own divine purpose and helping others succeed via fitness.

Do you intend to release an album in future or have you completely given up on your musical career?

I’ve actually been working on some things behind the scenes but more as a writer. Working on some independent music projects too. I am also in the process of creating a lot of content music wise for personal work out videos and for other personal trainers to have soundtracks for their programs.

What should your fans expect from Mel G this year?

This year is going to be epic. A lot of great things where I mesh music into fitness. Music gets our blood flowing especially when we’re working out and really embarking on our own personal fitness journey. It inspires and motivates us to get us fired up. So I am creating a niche for both.

When it comes to the fitness aspect and empowering women, really showcasing that you can build anything you put your mind to by taking women from one point to the next, mentally and spiritually transforming them. I want to create feel good music that will motivate someone to get into the gym or motivate them to feel better about themselves.

Music is a powerful tool. I am super excited to fuse everything together from clothing that’s already been launched into some new gear fitness wise, new fitness programs that are really good and power a lot of women and change lives.

Thanks Mel G we wish your the best and we are looking forward to your book.

