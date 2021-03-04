Boyfriend sold my SUV, emptied my bank account, woman tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

A businesswoman, Emem Bassey, on Wednesday told a Chief Magistrates Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, that her boyfriend, Onokevbagbe Enikioye, allegedly sold her Lexus Jeep worth N2.3 million without her consent.

The police charged Enikioye and Sunday Akachukwu with six counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, theft, criminal intimidation, cheating and criminal force and assault.

The offence, the police said contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312, 287, 397, 332 and 265 of the Penal Code.

Bassey, led in evidence by the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that Enikioye sold the car to Akachukwu.

”I met the first defendant on April 4, 2020 and we started a relationship and out of sincere love and care.

”He went out with my Lexus 330RX jeep on April 4, 2020 and did not return home with it. I asked him about the car and he told me that he parked it in his family house because the engine was faulty.

”On April 9, 2020, I gave him N20,000 to fix the car but he came back with another story,” she said.

She said that when she challenged him, he beats her up.

”I begged him to return my car. He threatened my life. He traveled to Benin Republic and Ghana. I followed him and while in a hotel in Accra, I asked him again about the car, he begged me to forgive him.

”He told me that he had sold my car. Upon our return to Nigeria from Ghana, we stayed in a hotel. He stole my ATM and withdrew all the money in my account.

”He abandoned me in the hotel,” she alleged.

She alleged that after many efforts to see him failed, she reported the matter at the Kuje police station.

After listening to the testimony, Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, adjourned the case until March 5, for continuation of hearing and cross examination.

