Murder of my elder brother should mark an end to insecurity in Sankera, says Senator Suswam

By Peter Duru

The lawmaker representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Senator Gabriel Suswam has said the assassination do his elder brother, Chief Terkura Suswam should mark an end to the state of insecurity in Sankera axis of the state comprising Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

Chief Suswam was last Tuesday gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen suspected to be loyalists of late militia leader Terwase Agwaza alias Gana, in his country home at Anyiin in Logo LGA of the state sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

He appealed to the people of the axis to embrace peace and put an end to all forms of criminality and insecurity that have become a source of concern for all stakeholders in the state.

According to a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, Senator Suswam spoke yesterday when the Benue State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir John Ngbede led members of the State Working Committee of the party to pay him condolence in Makurdi over the demise of his elder brother.

The former Governor lamented the lingering insecurity in the axis regretting that his brother had to “pay the supreme price a development which should mark a turning point in the situation.”

Earlier, the PDP Chairman recalled the exemplary lifestyle of the late Chief Suswam chose to live in Anyiin, far away from Makurdi, where he dedicated himself to the pursuit of the peace, security and progress of his people.

Sir Ngbede, while decrying the death of the renown philanthropist, agreed with Senator Suswam that the death was one too many and that the activities of criminal elements terrorising the Sankera axis of the state should be brought to an end.

