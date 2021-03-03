Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appoints new Mai Tangale

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Ngwakwe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has appointed the New Mai Tangle. In the Press statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Gombe stated that the Governor did the appointment based on his powers vested on him.

“In Exercise of the powers vested in him under the Gombe state Chieftaincy Law, 2020 and based on the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Tangale Chiefdom, the Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the Mai Tangle”.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo who conveyed the Governor’s approval and presented the appointment later to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri, said the appointment of Malam Danladi Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the Chairperson of Billiri Local Government Council, 9 Kingmakers of the Billiri Chiefdom, members of the traditional council and other functionaries.

Presentation of Staff of Office will be done in due course.

