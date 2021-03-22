Establishing IAAAS’ N60b AILI in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

A cross-section of Nigerians from different professional backgrounds have given their support to the proposed establishment of the Africa International Leadership Institute in Nigeria.

The institute which is the brainchild of the International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS) is expected to provide the training ground where leaders are coached to lead effectively and citizens are trained to learn leadership skills first before seeking leadership positions for individuals development, organizational growth and nation-building.

It will also offer national leadership skills training in programmes, seminars, and workshop which will educate Nigerian graduates to be empowered with leadership and management skills

As a citadel of learning, the institute will also provide an opportunity for working adults, small business entrepreneurs, youths, and personnel working in the private sector or government agencies on management and effective leadership skills in achieving maximum growth, greater productivity, that will engender progress and stability in the nation’s quest for a better society for the citizens.

The Institute’s leadership skill programme is open to Nigerians and Africans and it will give dual certification that meets national and international accreditations after successful completion of courses

A cross-section of Nigerians who spoke on the establishment of the Africa International Leadership Institute in Nigeria described it as a welcome development that must be encouraged and ensure it comes to fruition.

Mr Taiwo Olaleye, a graduate of the University of Ibadan and an IT Specialist identified the major challenge in the country as lack of leadership.

Olaleye said there is a real acute leadership problem in the country adding that for the country to make progress leadership training must be taken seriously.

He said most Nigerians get to the position of authority and subsequently discover that they lack the requisite leadership training to be effective in such positions.

He therefore called on the government and people in authority to join hands with IAAAS in bringing this dream to fruition

Mazi Justin Okoroafor, a banker and financial analyst, while speaking on the development said the establishment of the Africa International Leadership Institute in Nigeria will be the ultimate panacea in curbing the rising dearth of leadership in virtually all facets of the Nigerian economy.

Mazi Okoroafor opined that effective leadership is not only lacking in the public sector but also pervasive in the private sector.

“It is lack of leadership that breeds corruption and stunt growth,” Mazi Okoroafor said

Mazi Okoroafor further stated that some politicians and leaders in government including their counterparts in the private sector have a ‘collective guilt’ of improper training in leadership acquisition and management skills which has become very visible in the way and manner the country is managed.

He emphasized that there is a need to build good leadership that will in turn build good institutions for a stable and productive economy that will ultimately take the nation to greater glory.

“We must come down from our ‘high Horses’ to support this noble and laudable objective of establishing Leadership Institute of this nature in this country, otherwise, effective leadership required in building a productive nation will continue to elude us in this nation” Mazi Okoroafor stated.

Mrs Fatima Yusuf and Mr David Eromobor both civil servants also decried the leadership deficit in the country.

The duo welcomed the idea of the establishment of the International Leadership Institute in the country describing it as the right step in the right direction.

They both affirmed the idea will reverse the vacuum created by poor and ineffective leadership in the civil service which has made the institution highly unproductive and prone to all manner of corruption

Reacting to the views expressed by these Nigerians, Mr Chinedum Igwe, Executive Director of IAAAS expressed delight with the positive disposition by Nigerians across the nation towards the leadership Institute.

“These positive dispositions by Nigerians are very reassuring and commendable. I am delighted that the strategic importance of effective leadership training is well understood by the people. These endorsements and support the people have given to the establishment of this all-important leadership institute is therefore laudable” Igwe said

He assured that the establishment of the Institute in Nigeria will come to fruition as concerted efforts are being made to enlist the support of relevant authorities and key stakeholders in bringing the dream to reality

The International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS), under whose auspices the N60 billion Africa International Leadership Institute will be established, is an association based in Atlanta, United States of America with branches in Nigeria and other African countries. The association provides the platform where authors provide multiple perspectives while promoting aspiring and established authors, writing and reading skills, creativity, diversity among others

