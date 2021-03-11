Mourinho: I want to deliver a trophy for Tottenham

Kindly Share This Story:

Jose Mourinho has revealed his eagerness to win a trophy for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is celebrating his 20th year at the club but only has a 2008 League Cup to show for his time in charge.

Tottenham remains on course to win their first trophy in 13 years having reached the League Cup final, and could also progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with victory over Zagreb.

He said: “I would love to be part of a work that can deliver a trophy [for Levy].

“I don’t sometimes think it’s fair for an owner, a CEO or a president to be judged on trophies because many times trophies depend on others too. I think there are many ways to look at work in football and the work that’s been done in this club, independent of the trophies that the club didn’t get in the past years, is undeniable.”

“The club is a big, big club in many aspects and very well organised in many aspects, and that’s incredible work from him [Levy] as the big boss here.

“I don’t think sometimes it’s fair to judge just on the trophies, but trophies are the salt and pepper of football and I would love to help for that to happen.

“I’m not a big guy on stats but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season too and for a career where I’ve been lucky enough to win so many things, it would also be nice for him [Levy] to celebrate my 1,000 official matches winning a trophy for Tottenham.

“We are going to try, let’s see if it’s possible.”

