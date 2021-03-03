Motsepe to emerge CAF President with rivals set to withdraw

Kindly Share This Story:

South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe appears favourite to take over as Confederation of African Football (CAF) President amid reports rival candidates have agreed to step aside from standing in the election.

Reports have claimed Senegal’s Augustin Senghor and Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya have agreed to end their campaigns to become CAF President. The duo will now back Motsepe, which will lead to the pair being named CAF vice-presidents.

ALSO READ: Norwegian govt offers Nigeria capacity in fishery sector

Kenyan journalist Francis Gaitho reported that a meeting was held in Rabat on February 27 and 28, which was attended by Senghor, Yahaya and Jacques Anouma, Honorary President of the Ivorian Football Federation.

The three officials are currently standing in the CAF Presidential election alongside Motsepe. Gaitho reported that the meeting involved representatives of FIFA and saw discussions held over the candidates supporting Motsepe’s candidacy.

Senghor and Yahaya are claimed to have been offered CAF vice-president positions.

According to Abdoulaye Thiam, President of the Senegalese Sports Press Association, Anouma will be named as an advisor to Motsepe. Should Senghor and Yahaya withdraw to support Motsepe, the South African appears poised to become the next CAF President.

Motsepe is the current owner of South African Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns, who were crowned winners of the CAF Champions League in 2016.

He is also the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: