Mosaic Theatre Production stages ‘Tony Wants to Marry’

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In furtherance of its commitment towards the promotion of Nigeria’s theatre industry, Mosaic Theatre Production in collaboration with her partners, is set to thrill lovers of stage plays, with a ‘drive-in theatre’ performance in Abuja.

Entitled “Tony Wants to Marry”, the play, directed by Agozie Ugwu will hold on April 4 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Written by Jerry Alagbaoso, “Tony Wants to Marry” features a-list actors such as Francis Duru, Osas Ighodaro, while introducing Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeCee, of Big Brother Naija.

The play, according to Agozie, who spoke during a virtual press conference, is situated within a typical Nigerian family system.

“It exposes how pressures from parents force their children to get married at certain age which, most often, is against their will, hence the idea of Tony, the protagonist, opting to marry when the parent wants.

“The play promises to be exhilarating as it integrates elements of dance and music at its best. It is a theatrical experience no one in Abuja would want to miss,” Agozie said.

The Mosaic Theatre Production Director further explained that the idea of a drive-in theatre is to ensure safety of people in the covid-19 era and forestall the spread of the virus.

It would consist of a large outdoor movie screen, a projection booth, a concession stand, and a large parking area for automobiles where the audience can view movies from the privacy and comfort of their cars.

He thanked MTN Nigeria for being the headline sponsor of the production as well as Transcorp Hilton, Abuja and Play Network Africa for their support towards the promotion of Nigeria’s culture and theatre industry.

Nonny Ugboma, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, while commending Agozie for the upcoming show, said: “MTN is committed to cultural development that will provide a platform for Nigerian creativity to find expression through capacity building of young people in theatre.”

He maintained that theatre will help true narration of Nigerian stories and promote understanding of our rich cultural diversity.”

She reiterated MTN Foundation’s continued support for arts and culture in Nigeria.

