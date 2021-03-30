Moral values is foundation to greatness, says Erogbogbo-Gbeleyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Ajumobi

Founder of Focused Girls Moral Regeneration Support Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, Mrs Ajoke Erogbobo-Gbeleyi, said imparting moral values in children is the foundation to greatness in life, adding that excellence in academics is good, but having moral values is the bedrock that sustains it.

In her organisation’s maiden seminar, organised for stakeholders and school guidance counsellors, themed: ‘Standing Up for Moral Values’, at the Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Mrs Erogbogbo-Gbeleyi, who presented a paper on ‘Strong Adolescent Moral Values: Rearmament for a Secured Future’, said children are assets to the nation because they are adorable, brilliant, courageous, dedicated and are energetic, but the big challenge they face is a distraction, which she said her organisation is dedicated to changing the narrative by focusing on empowering the school guidance counsellors.

“I believe if a child has strong moral values, which is easy to covet, it will be easy for such a child to take care of other areas of life. We are equipping the counsellors in this seminar so that they could go back and help to equip the children with strong moral values and, at the end of it, a communique will be presented to the Ministry of Education for the purpose of continuity,” she added.

Representing Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Somoye Olusola, Director, Child, Guardian, School Counselling & Special Education Unit of the ministry, acknowledged that there was a need for a change in the moral decadence that has engulfed children, which is affecting all schools across the nation.

Adefisayo encouraged the participants not to see the seminar as a routine workshop but should go back and impart the knowledge. “Every counsellor is not able to attend because of COVID-19 protocols, but everyone here should go back to pass the gains of this seminar down to others, so that we can achieve the purpose in our students.”

Presenting her paper on ‘Contemporary Challenges of Nigerian School Adolescents and Implications for Counselling’, Dr Joy Nwokedi said the adolescent stage is a time of rapid growth, where the child transits to adulthood, and most of them have challenges of health, peer pressures, family pressures which affect how they behave in schools and how they perform academically.

“We are working in synergy to make sure that when the counsellors go back, they should encourage these children to develop good moral standards. Students should go for what is good, even if they have societal problems. They should stand out, even if our generation has failed them. We should make sure these students don’t fail their own generation.”

Dr. Mustapha Toyin Sanbe, in his paper, titled: ‘Retooling the School System with Emotional Intelligence Skills’, noted that all students have special needs, help and also need support to learn, saying the brain is complex and each child has a singular way of putting facts, ideas and sensation together.

He added that in all these, emotional intelligence plays a big role in the ability to process emotional information and use it in reasoning and other cognitive activities. “An individual who has emotional intelligence has the capacity to show understanding, to show care for teammates. For students to do well, there is a need for Emotional Intelligence places like support, care and other motivational desires that is individual and specific to that person”.

Mustapha charged the counsellors to be emotionally intelligent, so that they will have the capacity to understand that the child in their care is an individual coming from a background that may be limiting and, therefore, needed to be identified by having the skills of understanding that such is not normal, and should look at how to normalise the abnormality.

In the feedback from one of the participants, a counsellor from Grange Schools, Ikeja, Opeyemi Adefeso, acknowledge the importance of the seminar at this period, saying it was an opportunity to air their views on their challenges, with promises to take it on board.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the secretary of the organisation, Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Gbeleyi charged the participants to be focused, so that the end result of the seminar, which was to seek a strategic approach in actualising the organisation’s visions of promoting strong values and demystifying sexuality, would be achieved.

Special Guests at the events are Chairman, Mainland local government area, represented by the supervisor of Education, Adebanjo; Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, represented by Mrs Osu Adenike; Mrs Ronke Azeez, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical & Vocational Board, among others.

