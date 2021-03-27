MoneymakerDMW jets off to New York City with Davido

Kindly Share This Story:

MoneymakerDMW, a crony of Afropop singer Davido, and a member of the DMW (David Music Worldwide) gang is presently in New York City with the multiple award winning singer.

MoneymakerDMW, whose real name is Bakare Owolabi Ibrahim has continued to deliver his best services to Davido,as his special road manager.

Asked to describe the OBO crooner, he said, ‘Adedeji Adeleke Davido has a great personality to emulate.

“He is a humble, talented artiste who wants the best for all his team and everyone out there.”

‘My most memorable outing with Davido is really uncountable because we have been together in different occasions. We have traveled together to different countries in the world all the moments we Spend together is a good memory.’

MoneymakerDMW added, ‘Working with Adedeji Adeleke is my greatest achievement in life. It’s my dreams come true. I have met different top people through him and traveled to a lot of places through him too. So, I always believe it is the best life I ever pray for. I consider Adedeji Adeleke; Davido my role model. Same for Tobechukwu Victor Okoh AKA Peruzzi and Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, AKA Mayorkun.’

Speaking on what inspired him to go into showbiz, he attributed it to his love and passion for entertainment generally.

MoneymakerDMW, an alumnus of Federal College of Education, Akoka, Lagos, also went down memory lane to recount his tribulation during the trying period of his life.

‘I faced a lot of challenges in my early years due to the fact that I left home and my family at an early age. I passed through an especially difficult period when I was a student at the Federal College of Education. Paying my school fees was such a big problem because there was no one to support me financially. As a result, I had to work from street to street in order to earn money to pay my tuition fees,’ he narrated.

He swiftly added: ‘Despite the hardship, it never occurred to me to abandon my education because I believe being an educated person is important to my future as it will enable me to connect with the right people.’

The 34-year-old, born on March 10, 1986, as the last child of his family’s three children, is upbeat about the future. “Although I am not yet rich, however, I have surmounted a lot of challenges; whatever little stumbling blocks that remain will gradually be vanquished and life goes on,” said MoneymakerDMW.

