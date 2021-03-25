Model Laura Iafrate shares 5 tips to achieve, maintain healthy work-life balance

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s common to struggle with switching your brain off when the workday has ended, and many of us will find ourselves struggling to get to sleep at night because our mind is being overcrowded by thoughts about work responsibilities. Model Laura Iafrate believes in the importance of balancing the time you spend on both your personal and work life. Here she shares five of her top tips to maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

1. Set your work hours

Iafrate shares that it can be very easy to tell yourself that you will complete just one more work task, and then suddenly find that the task has taken up two hours and you still haven’t left the office or switched off your laptop. She advises sticking to set work hours and creating protected time in your day for downtime activities. This is the first step in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

2. Never take work to bed

Iafrate shares that just as you should create separate time for work, you should also have physical spaces where you can relax and not have to think about your job. Iafrate explains that your bedroom is where you need to restfully end your day so that you can wake up refreshed. Taking your laptop to bed with you to complete your work makes it much harder for your brain to relax and switch off for the night.

3. Stay active

Iafrate believes that because many of us spend our day absorbed in our work, we allow little time to stay active and exercise. Iafrate advises that staying active is a great way to give yourself space from work and allow your mind time to relax, which will make you more alert and ready to take on the tasks of your job. Iafrate shares that something as simple as a short walk around the block can help you feel refreshed.

4. Go off the grid

In today’s modern world of personal devices, we find ourselves constantly available, and we rarely take time to unplug and give our mind time away from the responsibilities of our work. For this reason, Iafrate advises taking a small amount of time every day to unplug and unwind. Let your colleagues know that you will be unavailable for a short time, and give yourself a break from checking your phone.

5. Build good habits

Without a routine, Iafrate shares that you will feel disorganized and stressed both during your work hours and your downtime. She advises keeping your workspace organized and sticking to a daily routine to avoid this, sharing that once you have developed a routine, you will find it much easier to manage your time.

Laura Iafrate believes that a healthy work-life balance is possible no matter how hectic your life might be, as there are always small steps that you can take each day to maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle.

