Mobile policeman, three land grabbers arrested over death of man in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A mobile policeman and three civilians have been arrested in connection with the death of a man, weekend, in NITEL area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The cop with an undisclosed identity was alleged to have led some armed thugs to the Igbogbo area of Lagos, to forcefully evacuate some persons from an expanse of land.

Some land grabbers, said to have engaged the policeman’s service, reportedly went into a rampage in their bid to evacuate those they met from the land. This was met by some restrictions, in the process, the area was thrown into disarray.

Some shots according to eyewitnesses, were fired. Unfortunately, a bullet hit a man in his car, killing him on the spot.

An eye witness who gave his name as Jide Jeje, said, “policemen from Igbogbo division arrived at the scene and evacuated the corpse.

”It was deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital. Some people who were injured were also taken to the hospital”

The armed thugs were identified as Okappy, Wakiku alias Omo Jakande, Harmony, and Okanlomo, while others are still on the run.

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the mobile policeman and three others, with the recovery of arms and ammunitions.

He could not immediately tell which Mobile Squad the cop was attached to, saying investigation was still on to ascertain that, adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered for proper investigation into the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

