Minor fire incident at Lagos Airport

File: Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

There was a minor fire incident Wednesday at the departure hall of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The fire incident which occurred near the Kenya Airways counter at the departure lounge of the airport was quickly put off by the men of the airport fire service.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relation Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Airport command, SP Alabi Joseph said it was a minor incident as the fire was immediately put off.

According to Joseph :  ” Their was a minor fire outbreak near Kenyan’s office at international airport building at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos. The fire has since been put off by airport fire service and nothing to report or complaint about”, he. added.

