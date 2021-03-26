Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, wants security agencies to synergise to defeat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

Aregbesola made this known in a speech read on his behalf at a National Policy and Development Summit on Thursday in Abuja.

The speech was read on his behalf by his Technical Assistant, Joshua Ibiloye, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Quoting the minister, Ibiloye said terrorism and kidnapping which were not known in Nigeria in the past had now become rampant.

He added that if security agencies continued to operate independently and in isolation, the war against insurgency and crime would be far from being over.

“We need to know that fighting asymmetric war is absolutely different from conventional war. The strategies should be different.

“Fight against insurgency and kidnapping is asymmetric warfare where those engaged in them do not respect or comply with international laws of engagement. They kill women, children and the aged.

“We are all at risk, thus, there is need for synergy.

“We can’t win in such war unless and until security agencies synergise effectively and improve on intelligence gathering and sharing. We should be proactive than reactive.

“Also, security agencies need to win the trust of the people through advocacy; at times, citizens do not trust security agencies, thus we need to win their trust to make us do better,’’ he said.

He also suggested that there was need to end proliferation of light weapons across the country to minimise or eliminate crimes.

He affirmed that the fall of Muammar Gaddafi of Libya culminated in the proliferation of light weapons, adding that security agencies should not relent in confiscating such weapons.

He said there was also the need to use technology to man Nigeria’s vast borders because manpower was inadequate to do all that was required at the borders.

He explained that the insurgents and kidnappers had sponsors both internationally and locally, adding that they should be traced and brought to book.

“No security agency has enough manpower; we need massive recruitment into the military and paramilitary agencies to help in tackling security challenges in the country.

“We must deploy technology to do part of the job like using drones. However, we are trying to strengthen ties with private security guards across the country,’’ he said.

The summit was organised by Mr Ibrahim Hassan, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Policy Development and Analysis.

The one-day summit had “Nigeria’s Security Challenges and the Way Forward’’ as its theme.

Security experts from the public and private sectors were in attendance at the summit.

