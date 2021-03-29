Military deploying new tactics to end violent extremism ― Defence Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has said that the Nigerian Military has keyed into the dynamic global approach in combating violent extremism in the various theatres of operations in the country.

Gen Magashi stated this when the British Minister for Armed Forces paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ship House Abuja.

He said, “Government appreciates the support of the British government in building capacity and capabilities of the Nation’s Armed Forces to be combat-ready in dealing with threats by violent extremists”.

While tracing the historical linkage between UK and Nigeria he said the Military Bilateral Cooperation between the two countries should be taken to a higher pedestal especially now that the Nation hinges on ending terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

The Minister outlined specific and special areas of interventions by the UK that will impact meaningfully on the nation’s aggressive and decisive march to final victory over the adversaries who are threatening national sovereignty and integrity.

In his address, the British Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappe eulogised the Nigerian Government’s efforts in maintaining the sanctity and integrity of the Country.

He, therefore, pledged continued support of the UK government in the areas of training, intelligence sharing as well as technical and tactical inputs to end all forms of threats on land and at sea in the Gulf of Guinea to decisively deal with piracy.

Both Ministers reviewed the existing bilateral agreements between the two countries with a view to working out a new framework of action to fast track the actualisation of national aspirations to end insecurity bedevilling the country.

.

The British Minister for Armed Forces was accompanied on the courtesy call by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing and the Defence Adviser British High Commission, Abuja Paul Warwick.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: