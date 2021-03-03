Military, ABU to collaborate on made-in-Nigeria warfare equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A military team from Defence Headquarters led by Major-General Victor Offiong was at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria on an evaluation visit, for possible collaboration on made in Nigeria warfare equipment, international security, defence technology transfer and other defence related research efforts.

The leader of the delegation, Major-General Victor Offiong,who led the team on a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, said the decision by the Defence Headquarters to collaborate with the University and other relevant research and development establishments was vital for exchange of ideas towards tackling the country’s security challenges.

Major-General Offiong explained that the visit was essentially to streamline and harmonise the various research and developments with a view to saving cost, energy and avoid duplication.

He said that modern warfare was not all about strength and that visiting the University at this point in time , would give the Nigerian military an edge in its fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

General Offiong, who was in company of Commodore AR Akinwale and Lt. Col. BGA Mohammed ,all from the Defence Headquarters, thanked the Vice-Chancellor and his management team for the warm reception accorded them.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Danladi A. Ameh, thanked the military team for the visit and assured that the University would be willing to collaborate with the Nigerian Military on any area that would enhance their performance.

The team members were taken round Faculties of Physical Sciences, Engineering and Social Sciences where they freely interacted with various subject experts for the collaboration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

