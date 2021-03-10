Mile 2 estate’s residents petition Sanwo-Olu over construction of trailer park

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The residents of Amuwo Odofin Low-Cost Housing (Jakande) Estate, Mile 2, have called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop the alleged plan to build a trailer park and additional blocks of flats in the estate.

The residents on the platform of the Concerned Residents of Amuwo Odofin Low Cost Housing Estate, Mile 2, Zone C, said they were calling the attention of the governor on the development before things go out of hand.

A statement by the association signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Fasiu Olawale and the Secretary, Eng. Samuel Ajeyori, expressed worries over the proposed construction saying it would endanger the lives of people living in the estate.

The statement read: “We wish to bring to the notice of the government of Lagos State and the general public, on the proposed illegal construction of container trailer park and blocks of flats/structures within our estate, beside Lagos/Badagry expressway axis by the Lagos Building Investment Corporation, LBIC.

“On Tuesday, March 2, without previous official notification or meeting with the residents of the affected units, the management of LBIC, drafted a detachment of fierce-looking armed mobile policemen who invaded our estate in a commando styled manner and disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the estate where residents scampered for safety.

“They pasted a seven-day quit notice on our mosque and other structures to be demolished to pave way for the said construction.

“Building a trailer park within the estate will make the residents’ lives miserable as the closeness will affect the buildings and block entrances into the estate.

“The construction will be on existing sewage and water infrastructure within the part of the estate facing the railway station at Mile 2, and will flout the 4.5 meters drainage setback stipulated by the enabling enactment.

“It will also distort the master plan set by the late cerebral ex-Governor Lateef Jakande in 1981 when the estate was designed and allocated.

“It will also distort/alter the aesthetic face of the environment and hinder the free flow of fresh air into residents’ houses at all times.

“We know that Governor Sanwo-Olu will not be part of this illegality. We, therefore, urge him not to allow the malfeasance, malignant and savagery conduct of some of his appointees to dent his good work.”

