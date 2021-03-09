MHWUN mourns as Secretary General,Adamu dies with wife, daughter in car accident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Secretary General of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria,MHWUN, Dr Silas Adamu, has been reported dead in a car accident.

Dr Adamu, reportedly died alongside his wife,Mercy and daughter, identified as Kubai Joy, along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, yesterday,Monday.

Sources said he rammed his vehicle into a stationery truck along the ever-busy road, leaving him and two other occupants said to be wife and daughter dead.

A statement by MHWUN ,signed by Jack Lampang, on behalf of the union’s president,said “in his death

the union has indeed lost an illustrious son, a patriot, nationalist and detribalised figure whose friendship and association cut across ethnic and religious lines.”

It read in full:”With a terrible sense of loss but total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the Central Working committee of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) wishes to announce the untimely death of its Secretary General, Comrade (Dr.) Silas G. Adamu, in a ghastly motor accident on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway yesterday being Monday, the 8th of March, 2021.

“The accident also claimed the lives of his wife Mrs. Mercy Adamu and daughter Miss Kubai Joy Adamu.

“Late Comrade Silas Adamu joined the services of the union on the 1st of August, 2000 as Principal Organizing Secretary and rose to become the Secretary General in September, 2015.

“In his death the union has indeed lost an illustrious son, a patriot, nationalist and detribalised figure whose friendship and association cut across ethnic and religious lines. He remained passionate about the unity and development of the union until he died. He always advocated for education and investment in human capital as fundamentals for our advancement into a peaceful and prosperous union.

“Comrade Silas has gone but the lives he touched positively will remain worthy ambassadors for the virtues he stood for in his admirable life time. His legacies of absolute loyalty to his principals and humble disposition towards his staff and associates will surely continue to contribute to the betterment of humanity as a whole.

“The union shall sorely miss him.”

