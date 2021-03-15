Memorial for 30,000 people who died of COVID-19 in New York

Kindly Share This Story:

The city of New York held a virtual memorial Sunday evening for the more than 30,000 people who have died of COVID-19 since the first death after a confirmed Coronavirus infection exactly one year ago.

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic were among artists who performed in a live broadcast that evening live from the Brooklyn waterfront.

Meanwhile, images of some of the dead were projected onto the pillars of Brooklyn Bridge.

“Tonight, we honour the lives lost to this horrible pandemic and join together as a city to mourn, heal and look toward a brighter future.

“Voices from across the city will join as one to stand in solidarity and demonstrate how we remain strong, hopeful and determined,’’ New York Mayor, Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

De Blasio came under fire for not moving quickly enough to shut down businesses and schools in spring 2020 when New York City became the national epicentre of the pandemic.

Lockdowns, quarantine requirements for travelers and social distancing rules have helped the city gain control of its infection rate.

